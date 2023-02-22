The Congress will form the government at the Centre in 2024 along with its allies, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP made the statement while addressing the 33rd Indian National Trade Union Congress Plenary session at the national capital.

“The government will be formed with everyone’s cooperation,” Kharge said. “Modi claims to be alone on one side with the Opposition on one side, he should not be this arrogant. Are you alone? The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] is with you, the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] is with you.”

He added: “People in a democracy do not tolerate such arrogant leaders.”

Kharge’s comments come a day after he had made similar comments at a rally at Chumukedima in Nagaland where Assembly elections are due on February 27. The party president had said that the Congress is in talks with other parties for the general elections next year.

“They [BJP] will not get majority,” he said. “All other parties together, of course, the Congress will lead and we will get the majority...Let a hundred Modis and Shahs come.”

The comments come days ahead of the Congress’ plenary session in Raipur where the Congress is likely to chalk out its approach towards Opposition unity in the Lok Sabha elections.