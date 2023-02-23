The Delhi High Court has asked for CCTV footage from inside and around a couple’s home in the national capital after the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly picked them up and brought them to Ghaziabad last week without informing the local police, reported The Indian Express on Thursday.

The High Court has directed a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police to collect the footage to identify those who entered and left the premises at the time of the incident on February 16.

The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution lists police as a State subject, which means that the matter related to their enforcement are adjudicated by the state government. However, in exceptional cases, inter-state arrests can be made, but the police need to obtain warrant from a court or inform the local station.

On February 18, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court had passed the order on the CCTV footage while hearing a petition moved by a married couple – a 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman – seeking protection against death threats made by the latter’s family.

On February 16, the couple had told the court that they had married following Hindu rites in the city’s Shahdara area. They also submitted a marriage certificate dated February 13.

The court then directed the station house officer of Delhi’s Anand Parbat police station to ensure their safety, reported Live Law. The court also directed the officer to give the couple the phone number of a police constable for assistance.

Two days later, the couple moved the court seeking an urgent hearing, alleging that some persons, believed to be police officers, detained them and took them to the Modi Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The couple told the court that the man had to spend the night in the lock-up. The woman was produced before court where her statement was recorded. After she was brought back to jail, the couple was allowed to leave.

The couple also said that they called the station house officer of Anand Parbat police station as well as the constable, but they did not pick up the phone. The sub inspector at the police station then filed a report confirming that the Uttar Pradesh Police officials did not inform them about their action on night of February 16.

The High Court will now hear the matter on Thursday.