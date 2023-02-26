Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case.

Before reaching the CBI headquarters, Sisodia visited Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Raj Ghat and addressed his supporters. “I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid,” he told them. “When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “PM Modi doesn’t care about Rahul Gandhi,” he said. “See, how many more people they are going to frame in false cases. But we are not going to step back. We will fight together.”

हम BJP से नहीं डरते।

BJP, Kejriwal जी से डरती है, AAP से डरती है।



Kashmir से लेकर Kanyakumari तक एक ही आवाज़ है-



🔹BJP का काल तो 'Aam Aadmi Party' ही बनेगी

🔹AAP ही BJP के अत्याचारों से देश को मुक्ति दिलाएगी

🔹AAP ही देश को No.1 राष्ट्र बनाएगी



- @msisodia #ModiFearsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/SJEjZq9j2f — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh claimed that leaders of the outfit were being put under house arrest.

In a tweet with a photo showing heavy deployment of security forces, Singh wrote: “Modi ji’s police might fail in stopping crime, but they are showing their full might in arresting Manish Sisodia. AAP leaders are being put under house arrest. Why are you so scared of Arvind Kejriwal, Modi ji? All your shenanigans will fail.”

Ahead of his questioning, the deputy chief minister wrote on Twitter that he would fully cooperate with the central agency.

“I have with me the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me,” Sisodia tweeted. “Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing.”

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves from his residence.



Manish Sisodia is to be questioned by CBI in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/Kz7Qmi0aW3 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Sisodia had been summoned by the CBI last Sunday. But the investigation agency deferred the questioning by a week after the deputy chief minister, who also holds the Delhi government’s finance portfolio, sought a week’s time for making the city’s Budget.

Sisodia and 14 other persons were booked by the CBI in August on charges of irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, which was part of the new excise regulations. Sisodia, however, has not been named in central agency’s chargesheet.

On August 30, the agency had raided premises linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and other accused persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering aspect in the case and has alleged that the liquor policy had caused a loss of Rs 2,873 crore to the government exchequer.

Meanwhile, in another case pertaining to alleged snooping on political opponents, the Centre has permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act.