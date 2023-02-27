Several Aam Aadmi Party workers were detained on Monday after they clashed with paramilitary forces during the protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi, reported The Indian Express.

AAP workers across the country are protesting against the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Sunday. The AAP leader was arrested after being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation about alleged irregularities in the state’s excise policy.

Sisodia and 14 other persons were booked by the CBI in August on charges of irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, which was part of the new excise regulations.

The deputy chief minister, who holds 18 departments in the Delhi government, is the second Cabinet minister to be arrested by a central agency. Former Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May in a money laundering case.

Sisodia was produced before a Special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday, reported Live Law. The central agency sought a five-day custody for interrogating the minister, claiming that he was arrested after he gave evasive responses and did not cooperate despite being confronted with evidence.

However, Sisodia’s counsels argued that not making a confession cannot be the grounds for arresting him since he had cooperated with the central agencies throughout the searches, reported Live Law.

The excise policy 2021-’22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, came into effect in November. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

However, it was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the policy’s formulation and implementation.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Sisodia was arrested due to high political pressure.

“I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest,” Kejriwal tweeted. “All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters.”

Several leaders of the Opposition parties have also criticised Sisodia’s arrest.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Sisodia’s arrest against the future of the children of Delhi.

“By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi,” Yadav tweeted. “The people of Delhi will answer this by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.”

Independent Assamese MLA Akhil Gogoi also demanded that Sisodia be released immediately.

“The arrests of political leaders by the CBI on the basis of fabricated evidences clearly exposes the barbaric character of BJP,” Gogoi tweeted. “BJP is the most corrupt party in India and by arresting the leaders of other parties for political vengeance only shows the hypocritical attitude of the party.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called Sisodia’s arrest “another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues”.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury alleged that the BJP is weaponising central agencies to target Opposition leaders, destabilise elected governments and destroy democracy.