The Union health ministry on Tuesday asked all states and Union territories to ensure that all their health facilities update information on heat-related illnesses and deaths on the designated portal.

According to the notice, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health will begin from Wednesday in all states and districts.

“Temperatures have already touched unusual high at some places in the country and substantial deviations from expected normal temperatures for this time of the year are also being reported from some States/Districts,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

Last week, the India Meteorological Department had issued a heatwave alert for some districts in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Heatwave conditions are rare for the coastal regions of these states in February.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal.

The weather department said on Tuesday that the average minimum temperature was second highest in 2023 over northwest India and third highest for the eastern and northeastern parts of the country since 1901.

The weather department has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India in the coming summer season.

Minimum Temperature in February (1971-2023) pic.twitter.com/Rn1dxiJpx8 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2023

On Tuesday, the Centre also urged states and union territories to review the preparedness of health facilities and ensure the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS packets and all necessary equipment.

The union health ministry asked the state, district and city health departments to ensure that heat-related health action plans are implemented..

“Health departments of the state must continue efforts on sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management,” the Centre said.