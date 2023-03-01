The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinders was hiked by Rs 350.50, while price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 on Wednesday, ANI reported.

A 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,119 in Delhi, Rs 2,071.50 in Mumbai, Rs 2,220.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 2,321 in Chennai.

A 14.2-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,103 in the national capital while in Mumbai, it will now cost Rs 1,102.50. The cost of a domestic cylinder in Kolkata is now Rs 1,129 and in Chennai, it is Rs 1,118.50.

This was the second time this year that petroleum and oil marketing companies increased the rates of commercial LPG cylinders. On January 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 25 each.

The last price revision in the price of domestic cooking gas was done on July 6. The price revision took place amidst a steep rise in global crude oil and fuel prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices of LPG cylinders are decided in tune with crude oil rates in the international markets and the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.