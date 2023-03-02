Assembly poll results: Counting of votes begins in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura
Elections in Tripura were held on February 16, while polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland were held on February 27.
The results of the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will become clear on Thursday. The counting of votes began at 8 am.
Elections in Tripura were held on February 16, while polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland were held on February 27. Each state has 60 Assembly seats.
Multiple exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the elections in Tripura and Nagaland. The exit polls have predicted that the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party may emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya.
The results of the bye-elections in Erode (East) in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, Ramgarh in Jharkhand and Chinchwad and Kasba Peth in Maharashtra will also be declared on Thursday.
Live updates
8.30 am: Counting of votes underway at Tura in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
8.20 am : Counting for bye-elections for Lumla Assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly seats of Maharashtra has also begun.
7.58 am: Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will reach the majority mark in Tripura and that the BJP-NDPP alliance will win 42 seats in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP is tipped to be the single-largest party with 23 seats.
7.55 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura as well as the bye-polls in five constituencies will begin at 8 am.