8.30 am: Counting of votes underway at Tura in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

8.20 am : Counting for bye-elections for Lumla Assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly seats of Maharashtra has also begun.

7.58 am: Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will reach the majority mark in Tripura and that the BJP-NDPP alliance will win 42 seats in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP is tipped to be the single-largest party with 23 seats.

7.55 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura as well as the bye-polls in five constituencies will begin at 8 am.