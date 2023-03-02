The Supreme Court on Thursday set up an expert panel to examine investor protection mechanisms in the wake of American firm Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report, Live Law reported.

The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre. The other members will be former State Bank of India chairperson OP Bhat, retired Justice JP Devdatt, Infosys chairperson Nandan Nilekani, former ICICI bank chief KV Kamath as well as advocate and securities and regulatory expert Somasekharan Sundaresan.

The listed firms of the Adani Group have together lost about $145billion in market value since the report accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. While the group rejected these allegations, its responses failed to halt the stock market bloodbath.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, while hearing two petitions related to large investor losses on February 10, had proposed the constitution of an expert committee to ensure such cases do not result in a massive drain on the capital market and losses for individuals in future.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench directed markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to investigate the allegations made against the Adani Group within two months and submit a status report.

On February 17, the court had refused to accept in a sealed cover the government’s suggestions about the names and mandate of the committee. The bench had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the government, that it wanted to maintain full transparency on the setting up of the panel.