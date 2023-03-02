A committee comprising the prime minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India will advise the president on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, Live Law reported.

A Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, in a unanimous verdict, said the practice will continue till Parliament makes a law for these appointments.

In the absence of a Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the leader of the single largest Opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, the court said.

“Democracy can succeed only if all stakeholders work on it to maintain the purity of the election process,” the bench remarked.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent mechanism for appointing election commissioners.