The son of Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa was on Friday arrested after the state’s anti-corruption watchdog caught him receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, India Today reported. Officers also recovered cash worth Rs 6 crore from the BJP leader’s home.

The accused man, Prashanth Madal, is the chief accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. He had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh as a bribe from a contractor on behalf of his father to clear a tender to provide raw materials to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, according to PTI.

Virupakshappa, an MLA from Channagiri constituency, is also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, known for making the famous Mysore Sandal Soap.

After a complaint was filed by the contractor against Madal, a team of Lokayukta officials reached the MLA’s office in Bengaluru’s Crescent Road and caught his son while accepting the bribe. At least three bags of cash were found at Virupakshappa’s office, officials told PTI.

In a trap laid out on Thursday evening, the #Lokayukta police in #Karnataka arrested #BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son V Prashant Madal, who is a chief accountant with BWSSB, with bribe money of Rs 40 lakh. pic.twitter.com/hQfsUIvoVR — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) March 2, 2023

The anti-corruption agency later conducted searches at the BJP MLA’s home, which led to the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 6 crore.

The development came ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections later this year. Last year, the state contractors association had alleged that government officials and state BJP MLAs demand 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project, sparking a row.

The Basavaraj Bommai government, however, had rejected the charges by accusing the contractors association of being linked to the Congress.