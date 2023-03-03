Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday moved a bail application before a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Delhi, NDTV reported. He will be produced before the court at 2 pm on Saturday.

The development comes three days after the Supreme Court refused to hear the Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha had said that the former Delhi deputy chief minister has alternative remedies available before the High Court.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy. A day later, a Delhi court had sent him to CBI custody till March 4.

Sisodia has been held in connection with the Delhi government’s excise policy that came into effect in November 2021. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

However, the policy was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry alleging irregularities in the policy’s formulation and implementation.

The CBI has claimed that Sisodia was arrested after he gave evasive responses and did not cooperate despite being confronted with evidence related to the case.

On February 28, Sisodia and his colleague in the Cabinet Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts.

Jain, who was formerly the health minister in the Kejriwal-led Cabinet, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in a money laundering case. He has been a minister without a portfolio in the Delhi government since then.

In his resignation letter, Sisodia has claimed that the real target of the criminal action against him was party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He said that he was accused of corruption despite having worked honestly for eight years.