The Kolkata Police on Saturday morning arrested Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi for his comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PTI reported.

A team of Kolkata police personnel conducted a raid at Bagchi’s home at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district at around 3.30 am and arrested him, a senior officer told the news agency.

Bagchi, a lawyer and one of spokespersons of the Congress in the state, had targeted Banerjee for her “personal attacks” on West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after the Congress’ victory in the Sagardighi bye-polls in Murshidabad district.

Congress leader Byron Biswas, backed by the Left Front, on Thursday won from the seat that had been the stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The chief minister had referred to the death of Chowdhury’s daughter while attacking him after the results were announced, according to The Indian Express.

Bagchi, at a press conference on Friday, warned that the Congress will circulate copies of former Indian Administrative Service officer Dipak Ghosh’s book criticising the ruling Trinamool Congress if Banerjee indulges in personal attacks. Ghosh was also a former Trinamool Congress MLA and a trusted aide of Banerjee.

A complaint was lodged against Bagchi at Burtolla police station after the press conference. He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation).