Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday launched a non-electoral political platform called Insaaf, which he described as a people’s movement for justice, reported PTI.

The former Congress leader said that Insaaf was not a political party but a platform aimed at fighting against social, economic, political and legal injustice in the country. The platform would come up with constructive ideas and suggestions for governance, he said.

“We have started a website, ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ where anyone can register,” Sibal said. “This will be a national level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront. It is with great deliberation that I have decided that people need to be awakened and asked to become soldiers of justice and wherever injustice is happening, they should fight it. I want all Opposition chief ministers and leaders to support me in this endeavour and we start a national movement to free ourselves from this slavery.”

However, Sibal said that it is a citizen-driven movement and he has no intention of turning it into a political party.

“RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh spreads its ideology through its branches across the country,” Sibal said. “There is injustice spread through this ideology [of the RSS] and we will fight it. We want soldiers of justice in every region of the country. The preamble of our Constitution describes India as sovereign, socialist, democratic, republic and secular country. However, I don’t think we are on our way to a socialist country. Democracy we all know how much is left of it now.”

The senior advocate said that the tenth schedule or the the anti-defection law has become “defector’s paradise”. Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party has destabilised eight state governments to come to power, Sibal said.

“In which other democratic country in the world do we see laws being violated and candidates being bought to take down an elected government,” Sibal said. “And moreover, the courts are quiet, the public is quiet, lawyers are quiet. This is democratic injustice.”

The politician said that he wishes to turn Insaaf into a national platform so that the citizens could be free of the injustice that is seen in the country.