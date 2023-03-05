An Indian man allegedly urinated on his co-passenger on board an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi on Saturday while he was drunk, reported PTI.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, is a student in the United States and has been banned from the airline, reported ANI.

The incident happened in flight AA292 that landed at the Delhi airport at 9.50 pm on Saturday. The airline submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL [Delhi] due to a

disruptive customer,” the airline said in a statement. “Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board.”

The airline added that Vohra was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew and was not willing to be seated. As he continued to ague and disturb the safety of fellow passengers, he urinated on his co-passenger, the American Airlines said.

The pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control about the incident before landing. Central Industrial Security Force personnel took Vohra out of the aircraft after the aircraft landed.

The airlines has also filed a complaint against Vohra with the police, Delhi airport Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said, reported PTI. Vohra lives in Defence Colony area of the national capital.

Saturday’s incident comes months after another Indian man, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger during an Air India flight on November 26. In January, Mishra was banned from the airline for four months.