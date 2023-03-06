Two regional parties – United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front – on Sunday extended their support to Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party in Meghalaya.

The United Democratic Party had won 11 seats and the People’s Democratic Front two in the recently held state Assembly elections.

With their backing, Sangma’s party now has the support of 45 MLAs in the 60-seat Assembly.

Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people. pic.twitter.com/YVJlx3BxCM — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 5, 2023

The National People’s Party had emerged as the single-largest party in the elections with 26 seats. It had, however, failed to cross the majority mark of 31.

On March 3, Sangma submitted his resignation as chief minister to the governor and claimed that he has the support of 32 MLAs, including two each of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hill State People’s Democratic Party and two Independents.

However, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party soon issued a statement saying that it had not authorised its MLAs to lend support to Sangma, according to The Indian Express.

This also prompted the United Democratic Party to attempt to form an alternate government in coalition with regional parties and the Trinamool Congress, which bagged five seats.

On Sunday, the United Democratic Party and the two newly-election MLAs of the People’s Democratic Front submitted their letters of support to Sangma.

“Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the government,” Sangma said in a tweet soon after the meeting. “The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people.”