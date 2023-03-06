Manik Saha is set to be re-elected as the chief minister of Tripura as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Monday chose him as the leader of the legislative party.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the chief minister and the new council of ministers will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda are likely to attend the event, NDTV reported.

Saha on Monday expressed gratitude to MLAs from his party was electing him as the leader of the legislative party. He said the new government will work to ensure the welfare of all sections of society.

My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of legislature party.



Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, we shall work together to build 'Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' & ensure the welfare of all sections of people.@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/UC0IrV3QOA — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) March 6, 2023

In the recently-concluded Assembly election, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. Its coalition partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, emerged victorious in one seat.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP-led coalition had won a comfortable majority, securing 44 seats, and dismantled the Left Front government of 25 years.