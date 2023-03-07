HDFC Bank on Tuesday denied claims that its user database has been breached.

“There is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner,” a spokesperson of the bank said. “We remain confident of our systems.”

The clarification came after a user on social media claimed that the database of customers at the bank had been leaked, reported BQ Prime.

— HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 7, 2023

The user alleged that the data contained information related to the name, dates of birth, age, phone number, email addresses, residential addresses, employment information, transaction details and other things.

The alleged leak contained data between May last year and February this year.

In 2020, the Reserve Bank of India had asked HDFC Bank to temporarily halt all digital banking launches and stop sourcing new cards to customers. This was after the bank had suffered multiple technical glitches.