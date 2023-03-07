National People’s Party president Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya.

He was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Shillong. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Meghalaya today.



Privileged to have the blessings and presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Sh. @narendramodi ji, Hon’ble HM, Sh @AmitShah ji, fellow Hon’ble CMs and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/aOWirIJIxa — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 7, 2023

National People’s Party leaders Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as the deputy chief ministers.

Nine MLAs were also appointed as Cabinet ministers. Among these five – Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Abu Taher Mondal, Marcuise N Marak, and Rakkam A Sangma – belong to the National People’s Party, according to ANI.

The remaining members of the Cabinet are United Democratic Party MLAs Kyrmen Shylla and Paul Lyngdoh, BJP’s Alexander Laloo Hek and State People’s Democratic Party Shakliar Warjri Hill.

Shillong | Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and Comingone Ymbon take oath as ministers in the new NPP-led Meghalaya government. pic.twitter.com/EESqe4AzHS — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

Also Read:

Meghalaya elections in 28 charts: A reminder that politics is local

On March 2, the National People’s Party had emerged as the single-largest party with 26 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly elections. It had, however, failed to cross the majority mark of 31.

The next day, Sangma claimed that he has the support of 32 MLAs, including two each of the BJP and Hill State People’s Democratic Party as well as two Independents.

However, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party soon issued a statement saying that it had not authorised its MLAs to lend support to Sangma.

This had also prompted the United Democratic Party to attempt to form an alternate government in coalition with regional parties and the Trinamool Congress, which bagged five seats.

However, on March 6, the United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front, with 11 and two MLAs, extended their support to Sangma. With their backing, Sangma’s party now has the support of 45 MLAs in the 60-seat Assembly.

On Tuesday, Sangma said that his government would give priority to youths and generate employment in the statement, reported ANI.

“We’ll continue to work on the foundations we have laid in the last 5 years for the development of the state,” he said.