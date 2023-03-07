Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as ministers in the Delhi government on March 9, PTI reported.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended their names to President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The president appointed them as ministers on Tuesday.

Two Cabinet berths fell vacant in the Delhi government after Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their ministerial positions on February 28.

Sisodia and Jain have been arrested under cases of alleged corruption and money laundering by central investigative agencies.

On February 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the former Delhi deputy chief minister in a case related to alleged irregularities in the city’s now-scrapped liquor policy. On Monday, a Delhi court sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20.

Jain, former health minister in the Kejriwal-led Cabinet, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in an alleged money laundering case.

Bhardwaj is the Aam Aadmi Party legislator from Greater Kailash constituency. He serves as the chief national spokesperson of the party and is also the vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board. Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly and is a member of the party’s political affairs committee.

The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to declare the portfolios that the two legislators will hold.