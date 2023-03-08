A Dalit municipal engineer has accused Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli of manhandling and hurling casteist abuse at him, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place when Babli had called Ramandeep to his residence in Bidai Khera village of Tohana city to review ongoing development works.

Ramandeep has alleged that Babli kicked the chair he was sitting on and manhandled him after he refused to release some payments to a local contractor. The minister has denied the claims.

In his complaint to Fatehabad’s district municipal commissioner, Ramandeep alleged that one of Babli’s aides incited the minister against him when he was talking about the deficiencies in the construction work.

“The minister kicked the chair on which I was sitting,” Ramandeep alleged, according to The Print. “He asked who made a person of my caste a municipal engineer and then used such abusive words which are not possible for me to write in my complaint.”

In his complaint, Ramandeep said that he fears for his life and has demanded a transfer out of Tohana. He also told the municipal commissioner that he is on “leave under protest” until his transfer is done, according to The Indian Express.

Babli, a Jannayak Janata Party MLA, has accused Ramandeep of demanding a bribe for clearing the bills.

“Before my election as MLA from Tohana, things were in very bad shape,” the MLA told The Print. “Certain officials refused to move files without receiving bribes. I decided to change the system, and now I am facing false allegations like this.”

He also claimed that he was unaware of the shortcomings in the construction work and that it was never brought to his notice.

Last month, Babli had created a controversy, calling village heads thieves as they were protesting the Haryana government’s new e-tendering policy, reported The Print.

Ajay Singh Chautala, the national president of Babli’s party, had criticised him for his choice of words.