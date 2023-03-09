Actor and director Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday at the age of 66, his friend and colleague Anupam Kher said.

Kaushik suffered a heart attack during his stay in Gurugram, reported The Indian Express.

“I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’”, Kher tweeted. “But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Life will never be the same without you Satish.”

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kaushik, an alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, started his career in theatre.

He has acted in a number of films including Mr India (1987), Deewana Mastana (1997), Saajan Chale Sasural (1997) and others. He also directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993), Prem (1995) and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999) among others.