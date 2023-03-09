Thirteen members of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Information and Technology wing in Tamil Nadu quit the party on Wednesday, reported ANI. They are likely to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

All of them were part of the BJP’s unit in Chennai West.

Among those to resign are BJP IT wing district president Anbarasan, 10 district secretaries and two district deputy secretaries.

“I worked for BJP for years,” Anbarasan said in a statement, according to ANI. “People know that I have never expected any position. Considering the unusual scenario in the party for the past few days I have decided to resign from the party.”

The AIADMK is an alliance partner of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

The resignation came two days after BJP IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar had quit the party and joined the AIADMK, according to The New Indian Express. He had accused the BJP’s leadership in the state of working against the interests of its own cadres

Following his resignation, four other functionaries of the saffron party also joined the AIADMK on Monday, according to the Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai had accused the AIADMK of “poaching” its workers.

“If I decide to go shopping [poaching], my shopping list will be big,” Annamalai had said. “But the time and venue, I will decide.”