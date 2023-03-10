The Chinese Parliament on Friday unanimously endorsed the third five-year term for President Xi Jinping, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

All 2,952 members of the National People’s Congress – often dubbed as the rubber stamp Parliament – voted in favour of Xi, according to Al Jazeera.

#XiJinping, newly elected president of the People's Republic of #China & chairman of the Central Military Commission of the #PRC, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. #TwoSessions2023 pic.twitter.com/qWpd4gYKAx — Zhang Heqing张和清 (@zhang_heqing) March 10, 2023

There were reportedly no other candidates for the position. Xi was also re-elected as the head of the country’s Central Military Commission.

In October, Xi was re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China for the record third term. His re-election is a break from tradition as only party founder Mao Zedong had been elected for a third term in the post.

In 2018, the Chinese president had abolished the two-term limit for the country’s top post.

On Friday, besides Xi, Han Zheng was elected as the country’s vice president and Zhao Leji was named head of the National People’s Congress, reported Reuters.

Both of them had served as members of Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.