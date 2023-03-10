The number of Indians immigrating to Canada in a year has more than tripled since 2013, data shared by the North American country showed.

Indians who have become permanent residents in Canada increased from 32,828 in 2013 to 1,18,095 in 2022 – an increase of 260%. The number has seen a constant rise every year since 2013.

Indians immigrating to Canada since 2013 Year Indian immigrants 2013 32,827 2014 38,364 2015 39,340 2016 39,710 2017 51,590 2018 69,985 2019 85,590 2020 42,870 2021 1,27,940 2022 1,18,095 Source: Government of Canada

Indians formed the largest group to have received permanent residency in Canada in 2022, followed by applicants from China (31,815), Afghanistan (23,735), Nigeria (22,085) and the Philippines (22,070).

In 2015, Canada had introduced an express-entry system that offered permanent residency invitations to highly skilled workers, even if they have not secured a job in the country.

The significant jump in numbers between 2017 to 2021 also coincided with the tenure of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Trump’s victory in the 2016 election was based partly on his strong anti-immigration stance fueled by racist and anti-Islamic views.

In 2019, the number of permanent residents declined significantly owing to travel disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was followed by significant jump of 198% in the next year as restrictions were lifted.