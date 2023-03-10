The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out searches in several cities in connection with an alleged corruption case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, PTI reported.

The searches took place in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi, Ranchi and Mumbai. Premises linked to the veteran leader’s daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav were among the places where the searches took place.

The Enforcement Directorate also searched the premises of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s chartered accountant and the the home of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi, ANI reported.

Commenting on searches on Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha alleged that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate were working on a script given by the Bharatiya Janata Party, IANS reported. “When BJP will not be in power, its leaders will face the same treatment in future,” he said.

The case pertains to allegations that Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways. The scam allegedly took place when he was the Union Railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

In October, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi as well as 13 others in the case. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the matter.

The CBI questioned Devi in connection with the matter on March 6, and Yadav on March 7.

The central agency has alleged that candidates were appointed as substitutes in Group D positions in the Railways within three days of applying in “undue haste”. The appointments were later regularised when the “individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land”, the agency alleged.