A team of officials on Bihar who had visited Tamil Nadu after rumours about attack on migrants said on Friday that the vidoes of the incidents were fake, reported PTI.

Over the past two weeks, several videos have been shared on social media purportedly showing migrant workers, especially from Bihar, being attacked and even killed in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Police and state officials, as well as fact-checkers, have said that the claims are fake. Cases have been filed against a BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, pro-government website OpIndia and an unidentified editor of Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar for spreading disinformation.

Following this, the Bihar government had sent a four-member team, led by Rural Development Department Secretary Balamurugan D, to Tamil Nadu to look into the incidents.

On Friday, the team submitted its report to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, concluding that no migrant workers were attacked in the southern state, reported NDTV.

Now, the people have realised that the videos that were shared on social media were fake, the officials said in a satement, adding that they were satsfied with the Tamil Nadu government’s actions after the fake videos surfaced.

“A lot of progress has been made by the Bihar Police, including how one video of labourers being beaten up was made in Gopalganj in Bihar,” the statement said. “A person has been arrested for sharing fake news on attacks on migrant.”

On Thursdsay, the Janata Dal (United) had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading rumours about the attacks for electoral gains. JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh had said that the people of the country were conscious enough to see through their designs.

On the same day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that false information about the attacks was spread a day after he called for an Opposition alliance to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.