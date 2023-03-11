Three persons, including a juvenile, have been detained for harassing a Japanese woman in New Delhi on Holi, the police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The incident came to light after a video showing a group of men smearing colour on the woman was widely shared on social media. One person also smashed an egg on her head.

According to the police, the video was shot on March 8 in the national capital’s Paharganj area. They said that the tourist has left India for Bangladesh and that no complaint was received from her.

However, the National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women had written to the police to take cognisance of the incident and file a first information report in the case.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain that those taken into custody were questioned in the matter, reported PTI.

“They have confessed their involvement in the incident as seen in the video,” Sain said. “They all are residents of a nearby area of Paharganj.”

The police said that action against the accused persons has been initiated under the Delhi Police Act, and added that further steps will be decided on merits of the case.