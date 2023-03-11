The Delhi High Court has quashed a police order denying permission for a seminar on the topic ‘Understanding fascism in present India context’ in the national capital on March 11 and March 12, Live Law reported on Saturday.

A single bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gadela on Friday said that the organisers of the seminar and the police should cooperate and ensure that the event is held peacefully.

The court was hearing a plea filed by ‘Bharat Bachao’ – a collective of scholars, social activists, advocates and politicians – against the Delhi Police’s refusal to grant permission for the event two days before its schedule.

In their plea, the collective argued that the details of the event were shared with the police on January 24, but alleged that they did not respond to their request until March 9.

The collective told the court that similar seminars were organised at multiple locations, including one in Rajasthan on February 5, and no untoward incident had happened as feared by the Delhi Police, according to The Wire.

On its part, the Delhi Police told the court that the information provided in the plea was not given to them earlier and therefore they denied permission to the collective.

During the hearing on Friday, the counsel representing the police told the court said that permission for the event can be granted on conditions that the bench feels are suitable.

The court then asked the collective to submit the list of invitees and details of their residence, and identity cards to the police by Friday and of those who are travelling till Saturday, according to Live Law.

“The petitioner shall provide one contact number of the responsible person of the organisation, which is conducting the seminar, so as to enable police authorities to have one contact in respect of the seminar,” it added.