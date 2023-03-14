A train ticket examiner was arrested and sacked from his position on Tuesday after he was accused of urinating on a woman onboard the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express, reported PTI.

The man, identified as Munna Kumar, was posted as a ticket checker in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. On Monday night, while he was off-duty, Kumar allegedly urinated on the passenger’s head.

The woman and her husband were travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar in Punjab. After a complaint was lodged by the husband, Kumar was arrested from Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Inspector Navratna Gautam told PTI.

The complaint said that Kumar was drunk at the time but the police are yet to ascertain this.

Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnav said Kumar has been removed from service with immediate effect, adding that there is “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.

“The conduct showing disrespect to women construes a serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation,” the Northern Railway said in a letter to Kumar.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), The Indian Express reported.

The development comes a week after an inebriated Indian student allegedly urinated on his co-passenger in an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi.

On November 26, a man identified as Shankar Mishra had also urinated on an elderly woman on a New York to Delhi Air India flight. In another similar case, a man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.