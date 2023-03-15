A third-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras died by suicide on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The student, Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai, was found dead in his hostel room. The 23-year-old hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was enrolled as a student in the institute’s Bachelor in Technology course.

This was the second case of suicide at IIT-Madras within a month. On February 13, a second-year postgraduate student in the Electrical Engineering department was found dead in his room.

Another student had also attempted to end his own life on the same day but was saved, according to The News Minute.

Students at the institute had then organised a night-long protest on the campus against the handling of the case and demanded the management strengthen mental health support systems in the institute. The protest was called off after the director of IIT-Madras promised action.

On Tuesday, the Chennai Police said that they launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to Sai’s death.

An unidentified police officer said that a preliminary investigation indicates that Sai may have had issues focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks, according to PTI.

“Only after completion of the probe and autopsy can further comments be made,” the officer said.

The IIT-Madras expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the student.

“Post Covid-19 has been a challenging environment and the Institute has been endeavouring to improve and sustain the well-being of the students/scholars, faculty and staff on campus while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place,” the institute said.

On February 12, an 18-year-old Dalit student died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. His family had alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination – a charge denied by the institute.