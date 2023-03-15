A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi as well as their daughter Misa Bharti in a corruption case, PTI reported.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel directed the three Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount. The case will next be heard on March 29, NDTV reported.

The case pertains to allegations that Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the Railways. The scam allegedly took place when he was the Union Railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government between 2004 and 2009.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had initiated an inquiry into the matter in September 2021 and filed a first information report in May last year. In October, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against Yadav, Rabri Devi and 13 others in the case.

The central agency has alleged that candidates were appointed as substitutes in Group D positions in the Railways within three days of applying in “undue haste”. The appointments were later regularised when the “individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land”.

Candidates for the jobs, directly or through their relatives, sold land to Yadav’s family members at highly discounted price of up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates, the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged, according to PTI.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering angle in the case, also conducted searches across several cities at premises linked to relatives of Yadav. The central agency claimed to have recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth about Rs 600 crore during the searches.