Two Indian Army pilots are missing after their helicopter crashed near Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila town in West Kameng district on Thursday, reported PTI.

The Cheetah helicopter was conduting an operation sortie when it lost contact with Air Traffic Controller at 9.15 am.

The Army said it has launced a search operation to find the missing pilots, reported NDTV.

The chopper had taken off from Senge village in West Kameng district at 9 am and was travelling to Missamari in Assam, with the estimated time of arrival being 9.45 am, reported East Mojo. However, villagers of Bangjalep in Dirang town said that a chopper had crashed and was still burning.

Thursday’s accident comes months after another Army chopper had crashed near Migging village in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21 killing five soldiers. The Army had said that technical fault was likely the cause of the crash.

On March 11 last year, Army’s Cheetah helicopter had crashed in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir killing an official of major rank.