More than 700 Indian students are facing deportation from Canada after authorities in the country found that the admission offer letters to the educational institutions they were studying in were fake, reported The Indian Express.

The students had gone to Canada in 2018-19 on a study visa. After completing their studies the students had also received work permits in the country. The admission offer letters were found to be fake only after they applied for permanent residency in Canada, reported PTI.

The Canadian Border Security Agency scrutinised their documents which revealed that their offer letters were not authentic.

The students had applied for study visas through Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services, which is headed by a person called Brijesh Mishra. He had charged each of the students more than Rs 16 lakh per student to provide them admission into the Ontario-based Humber College, reported The Indian Express.

On Thursday, Jalandhar Police said that Mishra’s office in the city has been shut for the past six months, reported PTI. Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Thursday issued show cause notices to Rahul Bhargava, one of Mishra’s partners in Education Migration Services.

The licenses of the company, registered under the 2014 Punjab Travel and Professional Regulation Act, have also been suspended.

Mishra had started the consultancy firm in 2014, a year after he was arrested for allegedly forging documents to send students abroad, reported The Indian Express. The police had raided his previous company Easy Way Immigration Consultancy in 2013 and seized cash and passports.