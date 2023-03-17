The Assam government on Friday rescheduled all examinations for Modern Indian Language subjects, including English, a day after another question paper was leaked.

The question paper of Class 10 Assamese language for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination, which was to take place on Saturday, was leaked on Thursday. The development came three days after Class 10 general science paper was leaked on Monday.

The general science paper leak had led to statewide protests by student bodies as they demanded investigation into the case. Three persons were arrested and 22 detained for questioning in connection with the leak on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.

The Assam Police had arrested a headmistress, a teacher and a grade four employee of a Guwahati government school.

“It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. “In view of this, I have advised SEBA [Secondary Education Board Assam] to reschedule Assamese exam also.”

The examinations for Modern Indian Language subjects will be held on April 1 across all the centres in the state, Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday.