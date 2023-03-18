A YouTuber wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly sharing fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu surrendered in the West Champaran district on Saturday.

The man, Manish Kashyap, surrendered fearing arrest and attachment of his belongings, the police said, reported PTI.

Six teams of a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Economic Offences Unit, along with Patna and Champaran Police, carried out several raids on locations linked to Kashyap since Friday, Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said, reported The Hindu.

Over the past three weeks, several videos have been shared on social media purportedly showing migrant workers, especially from Bihar, being attacked and even killed in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Police and state officials, as well as fact-checkers, have said that the claims are fake.

Cases have been filed in the southern state against Prashant Umrao, a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, pro-government website OpIndia and an unidentified editor of Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar for spreading disinformation.

The Economic Offences Unit had found that 30 fake videos of migrants getting assaulted and killed in Tamil Nadu were widely shared on social media, leading to panic among labourers, JS Gangwar, Additional Director General of Bihar Police had said, reported PTI.

An investigation by the Bihar Police had also revealed that a video in which Bihari migrants were shown to have suffered injuries on their foreheads was shot in Patna’s Jakkanpur locality, reported The Hindu.

The row over alleged attacks against migrant workers had even led to a political uproar in Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that false information about the attacks was spread a day after he called for an Opposition alliance to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.