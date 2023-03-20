The Punjab Police on Monday said that the uncle and driver of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the authorities in Jalandhar, PTI reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said that Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurudwara in the Mehatpur area. The police are still searching for Amritpal Singh, the official said.

The police on Sunday arrested 34 persons as part of its crackdown on Amritpal’s organisation Waris Punjab De. A total of 112 persons have been arrested so far, the authorities said.

Four of the arrested men have been taken to the Dibrugarh Central Jail, according to PTI. The four persons have been identified as Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Sometimes persons arrested in one state are sent to another state’s jail. We will provide them all security in the jail.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said that an abandoned Isuzu vehicle was recovered from Salina village in Jalandhar. The authorities claimed that Amritpal Singh had used the vehicle while fleeing from the police on March 18.

The police said that they recovered a .315 bore rifle, 57 live cartridges, a sword and a walkie-talkie set from the vehicle. A man named Manpreet Singh, who hails from the SBS Nagar district, is said to own the vehicle. He has now been arrested.

Day 2 on Mega crackdown on #AmritpalSingh backed Waris Punjab De wanted on criminal charges, made preventive arrests of persons attempting to disturb Law & Order in #Punjab (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CG37H0UE1K — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 19, 2023

The police have filed two cases against Amritpal and his associates, The Indian Express reported. One of the case relates to the weapons recovered from the abandoned vehicle, while the second one pertains to him and his aides allegedly breaking through police barricades in Jalandhar.

Even as the Punjab Police have maintained that the Khalistan sympathiser is on the run, the legal advisor to the organisation Waris Punjab De claims that he has been arrested at the Shahkot police station in Jalandhar, ANI reported.

The lawyer, Imaan Singh Khara, said that he has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding that the police should produce Amritpal Singh before court. He also claimed that there is a threat to his client’s life.

Amritpal Singh, 29, had taken over Waris Punjab De last year before the death of its founder Deep Sidhu, an actor and activist who died in an accident in February 2022. Singh has garnered a large following in the state through his speeches that often focus on Sikhism and Punjab.

On February 23, hundreds of Singh’s supporters had stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar demanding the release of his close aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan, who was arrested in a kidnapping and assault case.

The state authorities had on Saturday suspended internet and SMS services in several districts of Punjab till Sunday noon. The suspension was on Sunday extended till Monday afternoon.