As the search to arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued for the fourth day on Tuesday, his uncle Harjit Singh was moved to a jail in Assam’s Dibrugarh by the Punjab Police, reported PTI.

On March 18, the Punjab Police had launched a manhunt to arrest Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De. However, he managed to escape and has been absconding since then.

Singh and his supporters have been booked in several cases, including for storming a police station in Jalandhar on February 23. After the manhunt began, the police also filed a fresh case against Amritpal Singh and some of his supporters for allegedly possessing illegal weapons.

Singh, who garnered a significant following through his speeches that often focussed on Punjab’s youth and religion, has also given several interviews supporting demands for Khalistan, an independent state for Sikhs.

The Punjab Police have arrested over 110 persons in connection with the crackdown on Amritpal Singh.

Harjit Singh was arrested on Monday after he surrendered before the police along with Amritpal Singh’s driver.



Harjit Singh is among the five persons charged under the National Security Act, which allows anyone to be put under preventive detention on the grounds of national security or public order. The other four are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and “Pradhanmantri” Bajeka. They have also been lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail.

As the police crackdown had begun, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended across Punjab. The ban was extended twice till Monday noon.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police decided to lift the ban, except in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga and Sangrur districts as well as Amritsar’s Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali. The ban will remain in these places till Thursday noon, reported PTI.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

Even as the Punjab Police have maintained that the Khalistan sympathiser is on the run, the legal advisor to Waris Punjab De claims that Amritpal Singh has been arrested at the Shahkot police station in Jalandhar.

The lawyer, Imaan Singh Khara, said that he has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding that the police should produce Amritpal Singh before court. He also claimed that there is a threat to his client’s life.

Amritpal Singh, 29, had taken over Waris Punjab De last year after the death of its founder Deep Sidhu, an actor and activist who died in an accident in February 2022. He has stylised himself after former militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

