Two migrant workers in Gujarat have been killed in separate incidents on suspicion of them being thieves, reported The Hindu.

A 35-year-old Nepalese national, identified as Kulman Gagan, was lynched by a mob in Changodar area of Ahmedabad district on Sunday. The locals assumed that he was a thief after stray dogs started chasing him in the area. After the crowd caught him, Gagan tried to explain his situation but could not communicate properly since he did not speak the local language.

The police found Gagan’s body in a canal, following which a case was registered against 10 persons.

In another case, a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death on Monday by a mob from Sudhavansol village in Mahemdabad taluka of Gujarat’s Kheda district, reported The Indian Express.

The victim, Ramesh Kumar Kherawar, was taken to the Ahmedabad Civil hospital where he died during treatment.

A first information report was lodged at Mahemdabad police station against unknown persons on Monday. The complainant, Manish Kumar Singh, who is from Bihar and works as a supervisor at the High Speed Railway Terminal in Sabarmati, received a call from the police station to identify the body.

“He had come to me about three days ago for work, but then said that he did not want to work here and wished to return to his native place,” Singh said in his complaint. “He left Ahmedabad about a day ago at 10.30 in the morning.”

The police have not made any arrests in the case so far.

“The villagers had suspected the deceased to be a thief and beaten him up,” an inspector at the Mahemdabad police station, MN Panchal, told The Indian Express. “Though nothing can be said for sure on why he went there. But it is probable that he went there in search of work.”