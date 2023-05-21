The Rajasthan Police have named three persons in its chargesheet filed in connection with the deaths of two Muslim men whose bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a car on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Bharatpur. Ismail, the brother of Junaid, had alleged that the victims were taken to a police station after they were assaulted by the cow vigilantes but the police in Haryana’s Nuh district refused to take them into custody.

The Bharatpur Police filed the chargesheet against Rinku Saini, Monu Rana alias Narendra Kumar and Gogi alias Monu on May 16 in a court in the city of Kaman. The police have invoked charges of murder, abduction, causing disappearance of evidence, rioting and criminal conspiracy against the accused persons.

Inspector General (Bharatpur Range) Gaurav Srivastava said that investigation has been kept pending against 27 others, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar.

Manesar, who frequently courts controversy over the actions of his cow protection group, had posted a video on social media denying his involvement in the case. He is known for sharing videos of vigilantes chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers.

On February 21, a Hindu mahapanchayat was held in Haryana’s Manesar district in support of the Bajrang Dal member. At the event attended by about 80 residents, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members, warnings were issued against the arrest of Manesar.