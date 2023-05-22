The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government and police to a petition asking for a detailed action plan to deal with bomb threats in the schools in the national capital, reported Live Law.

In recent months, several schools in Delhi received bomb threats that turned out to be hoax calls. Last week, Amrita School in Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received a mail about a bomb threat, reported NDTV. However, the police did not find any explosives or suspicious objects there.

On April 26, authorities at the Delhi Public School located in south-east Delhi’s Mathura Road evacuated students and staff after it also received a bomb threat. No explosives were found in that incident. On April 13, Indian School in South Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar was evacuated after the administration received an email with a threat about a bomb on the premises, reported The Indian Express.

A lawyer named Arpit Bhargava moved the High Court seeking directions to authorities to form an action plan to deal with such incidents. His petition said that regular evacuation drills and other exercises must be undertaken for the security of students.

The High Court will hear the matter on July 11.