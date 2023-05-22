Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71
Babu had been undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad since last month.
Veteran Tamil and Telugu actor Sarath Babu died on Monday in Hyderabad due to multiple organ failure. He was 71 years old.
Babu had been undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad since last month.
Born in 1951 as Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, Babu made his acting debut in the 1973 Telugu film Rama Rajyam. He made his debut in Tamil cinema with director K Balachander’s Nizhal Nijamagiradhu in 1978.
Babu acted in more than 200 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam with actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and NT Rama Rao. He got acclaim for his performances in movies like Mullum Malarum, Thisai Maariya Paravaigal, and Nenjathai Killathe.
Telugu actor NT Rama Rao Junior paid tributes to the veteran actor.
“His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever,” he said “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”
Kannada actor Prakash Raj said he would cherish Babu’s warmth and encouragement.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Babu as a versatile and creative actor.
“He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career,” Modi tweeted. “Pained by his passing away.”