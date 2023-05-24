The Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India and Rashtriya Janata Dal have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

The Congress was also mulling a boycott of the event and the Opposition parties could issue a joint statement on the matter, according to The Indian Express.

The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building, saying that not inviting President Droupadi Murmu, the Centre has reduced the highest constitutional post to “tokenism”. Opposition parties have also taken exception to holding the inauguration ceremony on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Several Opposition parties had also skipped the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building in December 2020.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien announced his party’s decision to not attend the ceremony on Twitter.

“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy,” he tweeted. “PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out.”

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said that not inviting the president to the ceremony was a “gross insult to her” as well as to the “Dalit tribal and the deprived society of India”.

Communist Party of India legislator Binoy Viswam said: “Parliament can’t be associated in any way with the memory of VD Savarkar. And we definitely can’t be part of it.” The party’s General Secretary D Raja told The Indian Express that there was an “overwhelming consensus” among Opposition parties to boycott the ceremony.

“The government must recognise the fact that the president is the head of the state, not the prime minister, who is the head of the government,” he added.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government’s decision not to invite Murmu to inaugurate the Parliament building was unacceptable. However, he did not say if the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will boycott the ceremony.

The criticism of Modi inaugurating the new building by the Opposition parties has not gone down well with the ruling party. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that in 1975, Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament annexe and in 1987, Rajiv Gandhi the library. Both the leaders were the prime ministers when they inaugurated the buildings.

“If your [Congress] head of government can inaugurate them, why can’t our head of government do the same,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

In response, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that there was a “fundamental difference” in the two instances. He said that the annexe is used for official work and the library is hardly used, whereas the Parliament was the “sanctum sanctorum” of democracy.

SUV—Self-Usurped Vishwaguru—has already annexe-d the Parliament for self-aggrandisement. But surely, there is a fundamental difference between inaugurating an Annexe where officials work and a library which is hardly used on the one hand, and inaugurating not just the Temple of…

The new Parliament building can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.