A Muslim man was beaten up by a Hindutva mob after he allegedly got into an altercation with a gas cylinder delivery boy in Telangana’s Medak, The Quint reported on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 7 when the delivery boy, Lingam, had gone to Imran Ahmed’s house in Narsapur to deliver a cylinder. The two had an argument over returning an empty cylinder, following which Ahmed allegedly hit Lingam with his footwear in a fit of rage.

Location: Narsapur, Telangana



Lingam told some people at the nearby temple about the incident who went to Ahmed’s house, dragged him out and started beating him.

“There were 10-15 people in the mob, and they began raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” Narsapur Circle Inspector Sheikh Lal Mazhar told The Quint. “Imran’s mother and pregnant sister were caught in the middle. On receiving information about the altercation, we reached the spot in 10-15 minutes, and took Imran and the others into custody.”

A video widely shared on social media showed Ahmed being repeatedly thrashed by the mob. His mother and pregnant sister are seen trying to protect him and getting hurt.

In his complaint to the police, Lingam accused Ahmed of outraging his religious feelings. Subsequently, Ahmed was arrested and charged under Section 295 (insult to religion) of the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI.

A case was also registered against the mob under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (threat to cause grievous hurt), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no one from the mob has been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the police said that Ahmed’s sister delivered her baby on May 14, but the child was declared brain dead, reported The Quint.

The police, however, could not confirm whether the baby’s death was caused by the trauma inflicted due to the incident. No complaint regarding the incident has been filed by Ahmed or his family.