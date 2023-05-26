The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the new Parliament building inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, Live Law reported.

A vacation Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha said that the petitioner, advocate CR Jaya Sukin, did not have a locus standi, or a right to file the case.

“What is your locus?” the bench asked, according to Bar and Bench. “We know why you file such petitions. We are not inclined to interfere under Article 32 [right of individuals to move to the Supreme Court]. Be grateful we are not imposing costs.”

In his plea, Sukin had argued that the Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting President Draupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

At least 20 Opposition parties have announced that they will boycott the inauguration ceremony as Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building instead of the president was “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy”.

The parties also said that it undermines the spirit of inclusion since Murmu is also the first Adivasi president of the country. They have also taken exception to holding the inauguration ceremony on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.