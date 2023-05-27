Two Bharatiya Jantata Party councillors in Uttar Praadesh were arrested after they clashed with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leders clash over the singing of national song Vande Mataram at the swearing in of the newly-elected mayor and councillors in Meerut, PTI reported citing the police.

However, both were released on bail.

Station House Officer Yogendra Singh said the police file a case against the BJP leaders based on a complaint by Dilshad Saifi, the husband of an AIMIM councillor, on Friday night,

The trouble began during the ceremony when councillors of the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM refused to sing the national song. The police officers at the venue intervened and separated the members of the two parties and brought the situation under control.

BJP councillor Rajeev Kale has also filed a counter complaint against eight AIMIM councillors for alleged assault. A complaint was also filed by Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai over the alleged insult to the national anthem. However, no case has been registered in this connection with these complaints yet, the police said.

In this connection with Saifi’s complaint, a case was registered against three BJP councillors – Rajeev Kale, Uttam Saini and Kavita Rahi – under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal force) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint, said Circle Officer of Civil Lines Arvind Chaurasia.

The police then arrested Kale and Saini late on Friday evening, Chaurasia said, adding they were later released on bail.

Prima facie, investigation showed that the members of the AIMIM committed indiscipline by not standing up at the time of the singing of the national song. The House shall take action on this and there is no role of the police, he said.

On action taken on Bajpai’s complaint, Chaurasia said that he has highlighted that treason charges be filed against the AIMIM councillors but there is a stay on the sedition law. He added that the matter pertains to the national song and not the national anthem.