Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday morning. The prime minister unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. Earlier, Hindu rituals were performed to seek blessings for the new building. The prime minister also felicitated some workers involved in the construction of the new building.

More than 20 Opposition parties boycotted the ceremony, saying that Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building instead of the president was “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy”.

The Opposition also said that the prime minister inaugurating the building undermines the spirit of inclusion since Murmu is also the first Adivasi president of the country. They have also taken exception to holding the inauguration ceremony on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi installed a sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber of Parliament. A historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, the government has claimed that the sengol, had been presented to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru symbolised the transfer to power from the British government to India.

However, one of the documents in a docket shared with journalists to support the claim, was a blog post was based on social media forwards. The blog post, titled “WhatsApp History”, was written by Tamil writer Jeyamohan.

