The Delhi Police on Sunday detained several wrestlers including Olympic medallists as well as dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march to the new parliament in New Delhi.

A group of wrestlers had been holding a sit-in since last month demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Report: Delhi Police detain wrestlers marching to new Parliament, clear protest site at Jantar Mantar

On Sunday, the wrestlers attempted to march to India’s new parliament as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were stopped by hundreds of police personnel.

Among those detained and hauled away were Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia nd two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.

Here’s a look at the wrestlers’ march towards parliament and the scuffle during the arrests.

(L to R) Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the march (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Sakshi Malik as police approach to detain her (Photo courtesy: Kamal Singh / PTI)

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

Sakshi Malik being detained by Delhi Police (Photo courtesy: Kamal Singh / PTI)

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik is detained by the police (Photo: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Sangeeta Phogat (in red) being wrestled to the ground by police, Vinesh Phogat on top (in brown) (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Bajrang Punia being detained by Delhi Police (Photo courtesy: Kamal Singh / PTI)

Vinesh Phogat being subdued by police (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Indian wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat struggle as they are detained by the police (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Police start to detain wrestlers (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Bajrang Punia (L) and Vinesh Phogat (C) as police start to detain wrestlers (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

Vinesh Phogat (C) is detained by the police (Photo courtesy: Arun Thakur / AFP)

(Text inputs and photos by AFP)