The authorities in the United States have downgraded the charges against the Indian-origin man who crashed a truck near the White House last week, the New York Post has reported.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, was taken into custody after he rammed his truck into security barriers near the White House on May 22 and said that he wanted to kill United States President Joe Biden.

As he was being held, Kandula took out a Nazi flag from his backpack and told the authorities that he admired Nazism and Adolf Hitler. He also said that his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power and be put in charge of the nation”.

Kandula was originally charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property in excess of $1,000 and trespassing.

However, the charges were downgraded to a single count of depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000. He will also undergo a mental health evaluation, according to the New York Post.

On Tuesday, prosecutors claimed that Kandula had planned to give a speech announcing the end of democracy in the US, NBC News reported. They added that Kandula was a danger to the community and a flight risk “as he has visited India multiple times”. While he is a permanent resident of the US, the prosecutors said, he could be deported if convicted.

The 19-year-old was scheduled to appear before a federal court in Washington DC on Tuesday but his trial was delayed, according to the New York Post. He will now appear before the court on June 9.