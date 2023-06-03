At least 233 passengers died in an accident involving two express trains and one goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening. Over 900 are injured in the accident, reported The Hindu.

The accident, one of the deadliest in recent times, occurred around 7 pm when two coaches of the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express derailed near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore. The derailed coaches came in the path of the speeding Coromandal Express on the adjoining track and collided with it. Seventeen bogies of the Coromandal Express were derailed in the collision.

Some of these bogies of the Coromandal Express then hit a goods train, a railway official said, reported The Hindu.

Rescue operations are underway and all hospitals in nearby districts have been put on alert, reported NDTV. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena told the news channel that three National Disaster Response Force units, four Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units, over 15 fire rescue teams, 30 doctors, 200 police personnel and 60 ambulances are at the accident site.

The crash has left railway tracks almost destroyed with mangled coaches could be seen everyway, reported PTI. Visuals showed some coaches flipped while other lay atop another.

Pijush Poddar, a resident of Berhampore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district who was travelling in the Coromandel Express, told PTI the passengers suddenly felt a jolt and saw the train bogie turn to one side.

“Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment,” he added. “When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around.”

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue operations underway



One of the survivors of the accident told NDTV that he injured his hand and neck as some 10 to 15 passengers fell on him when the train derailed.

“When I got out of the train, I saw limbs scattered all around; a leg here, a hand there,” he added. “Someone’s face was disfigured.”

In view of the accident, 18 long-distance trains have been cancelled.

#WATCH | Morning visuals from the spot where the horrific train accident took place in Odisha's Balasore district, killing 207 people and injuring 900 pic.twitter.com/yhTAENTNzJ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level investigation into the accident and said that air force has been called in to help with rescue operations.

He has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the dead, Rs 2 lakh for those with serious injury and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund.

Visuals from the site in Balasore, Odisha where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night. The search and rescue operation by NDRF teams and local administration is still underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EDvN1m71 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning. The state government has also released an emergency contact number – 06782-262286.