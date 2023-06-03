An Olympian woman wrestler had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2021, one of the two first information reports filed in the case said, The Tribune reported on Friday.

“I informed the PM [Modi] about the repeated sexual, emotional, psychological and physical trauma meted out to me and other female wrestlers by the accused [Singh] in connivance with his close aides,” the wrestler said, according to the FIR.

The wrestler said that she was assured by the prime minister that the sports ministry will look into her complaint, according to The News Minute. “I felt reinvigorated after meeting him [Modi] and all such negative thoughts about not being able to play for India and thoughts of committing suicide due to the mental trauma inflicted by the accused and his close associates time and again were gone.”

She added that Singh, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, came to know of her complaint to the prime minister following which a show cause notice that was earlier issued to the wrestler was withdrawn by the federation.

The wrestler also said that pressure from Bhushan and his aides stopped for a short interval, but resumed later.

Seven complainants, including a minor, have accused Singh of demanding sexual favours for professional help on at least two occasions, 15 incidents of molestation and other forms of sexual harassment. Three of them alleged that Singh touched their breasts and stomachs on the pretext of checking their breathing.

In the two FIRs, Singh has been charged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh has also been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the complaint of the minor’s father.

Several wrestlers, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists, have been holding protests since April demanding Singh’s arrest and ouster. However, he is yet to be arrested.

